Violation of quarantine norms can lead to arrest: Odisha chief secy

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-05-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 19:44 IST
Voicing concern over reports of a few migrants flouting COVID-19 guidelines in the state, the Odisha governmet on Sunday said those violating quarantine norms will face stringent action and can even be arrested. Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said indiscipline and violation of quarantine guidelines by a handful of people must not derail the preparedness put in place to keep the 4.5-crore people of the state secure amid the pandemic.

"Quarantine guidelines will be implemented strictly. Those found creating nuisance, indulging in indiscipline and fleeing quarantine centres will be shifted to facilities far away from their respective areas," Tripathy told reporters.

"The quarantine period of violators will also extended and they can even be arrested," he said. Some migrants, who were kept in schools in Ganjam after returning from Surat, reportedly fled the quarantine centres earlier in the day.

The chief secretary also asked village 'sarpanchs', who have been granted the powers of a Collector for the time being, to ensure 100 per cent compliance of quarantine norms in their panchayats. Pre-registration of returnees on the state government portal is compulsory and around 90 per cent of people coming from other states have already got themselves registered, Tripathy said, adding, the particulars of those returning to Odisha will be verified at border check points.

Buses and vehicles ferrying the returnees must have the required permission from the respective states, he said. "Buses without pass and carrying people more than the prescribed limit will be sent back," Tripathy said.

