Time has come to re-open Delhi; people will have to be ready to live with coronavirus: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 19:53 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the time has come to re-open Delhi and people will have to be ready to live with the novel coronavirus as he announced the implementation of all lockdown relaxations prescribed by the Centre for the 'Red Zone' in the national capital. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will suggest to the Centre that only containment areas in the city be declared as red zones and not the entire district. At present, all 11 districts in the city have been declared as red zones. The chief minister said the novel coronavirus is going nowhere and it is impossible that cases of coronavirus will be zero.

"It is impossible that there will be no cases of coronavirus because it has not happened across the country. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus. We will have to get used to it," he said. Delhi has been under lockdown since March 23.

He said the government's earnings and economy have been badly affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, adding that Delhi is ready to lift the lowdown. He cited figures saying in April 2019, the government earned Rs 3,500 crore while in April this year, it only received Rs 300 crore.

"The centre has put the entire Delhi under red zone due to which markets, malls cannot open. We have suggested the Centre to seal those areas where cases of coronavirus have been reported and rest of areas can be allowed for the operation of all activities," he said. Kejriwal said the Delhi government will also take strict action against those who spit in public. He added that the movement of people from 7 pm to 7 am will not be allowed, as suggested by the Centre.

Kejriwal said the government and private offices will open from Monday but the suspension of travel by flight, metro and bus will continue. Delivery of essential goods through e-commerce portals will continue in the national capital, he said.

Delhi government offices engaged in essential services will function with full strength while offices of non-essential services and private offices can operate with 33 per cent strength. "Malls, cinemas, salons, market complexes and Delhi Metro will remain shut while shops selling essentials will continue will be open," he said, adding that 50 people will be allowed in marriage function.

