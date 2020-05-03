COVID-19: Sanitisation drive held in Ahmedabad's rural parts

COVID-19: Sanitisation drive held in Ahmedabad's rural partsPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:01 IST
With a view to stop the spread of coronavirus, a mega-sanitisation drive was conducted on Sunday simultaneously across all the 464 villages in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat, which has emerged as one the COVID-19 hotspots in the country, an official said. So far, 45 residents of villages in Ahmedabad district have tested coronavirus positive. However, the numbers in Ahmedabad city are much higher with around 3,500 cases and 185 deaths reported so far.
"We conducted a mega-sanitisation drive in all the 464 villages in the district at the same time, covering 16 lakh people," district development officer (DDO) of Ahmedabad, Arun Maheshbabu, said. "The drive was aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus in the district. We have taken various other measures to keep the virus at bay, including restrictions on the movement of people from rural to urban areas," he said.
In rural parts of Ahmedabad district, nine of the coronavirus positive cases were found in areas under Bopal- Ghuma municipality and also in villages including Jetalpur, Bareja, Ode, Vanch, Kathwada, Dholka, Kerala, Mankol and Changodar, officials said..
