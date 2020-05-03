Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elderly amnesia patient reunited with family in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 22:21 IST
Elderly amnesia patient reunited with family in Delhi

An 86-year-old man suffering from amnesia, a memory disorder, was reunited with his family on Sunday, hours after he went missing from his house in south Delhi's Sadiq Nagar area, police said.  The man was identified as Sadhu Ram, they said

His son, Purushottam, lodged a missing report at Defence Colony Police Station, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).  The details and photograph of the missing man were circulated in WhatsApp groups of police stations and the beat and other patrolling staff were asked to search for him, he said.  After hours of extensive search in the entire nearby areas, the police personnel were able to locate the elderly man near Kotla flyover on Ratan Lal Sahdev Marg, a few kilometers away from his home, he added.  He was found sitting clueless on the roadside and was not able to remember his name. He was identified with the help of photograph circulated on theWhatsApp groups, the DCP said.  He was brought to the police station, provided food and drinks and reunited with his family, he said.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Congress leader Ramesh Datta dies

Veteran Delhi Congress leader Ramesh Datta died at a hospital here on Sunday night, party leaders said. Datta, in his late 70s, breathed his last at Batra hospital where he was admitted due to some health issues, said Delhi Congress media s...

COVID-19: Hry to impose 12-hr curfew between 7 pm and 7 am from Monday

Curfew will be imposed in Haryana from 7 pm to 7 am with effect from May 4, state Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora said on Sunday. Haryanas neighbouring state Punjab and common capital Chandigarh had imposed curfew before the nationwide ...

Delhi govt works out SOP on sending stranded people to home states/UTs

The Delhi government on Sunday issued a detailed standard operating procedure for sending migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists and other stranded people to their home states and Union Territories, beginning with the preparation of ...

J.K. Rowling donates to coronavirus victims of domestic violence, homeless

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, May 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has donated 1 million pounds 1.25 million to help victims of domestic abuse and homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic after recovering ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020