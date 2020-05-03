Left Menu
Rajasthan CM, deputy CM condole deaths of security personnel in J-K encounter

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-05-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 22:25 IST
Rajasthan CM, deputy CM condole deaths of security personnel in J-K encounter

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot on Sunday condoled the deaths of Army personnel in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who hailed from Jaipur, was killed in the encounter in Handwara in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, along with Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh, Lance Naik Dinesh, and police Sub-Inspector Sageer Ahmad Pathan alias Qazi.

"Salute the martyrdom of our four army personnel including Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj, a Lance Naik, a rifleman & a police sub inspector in an encounter with the terrorists in J&K's Handwara. My heartfelt condolences to their families and prayers that they find strength,” Gehlot said. “I salute the martyrdom of our army personnel, including Colonel Ashutosh Sharama ji, Major Anju ji, taking on terrorists in Handwara of Jammu and Kashmir. My deepest condolences are with the family of the martyrs in this difficult time,” deputy chief minister Pilot tweeted. Meanwhile, a defence spokesperson said the mortal remains of Colonel Sharma would arrive Jaipur on Monday.

Colonel Sharma, who is survived by wife Pallavi Sharma, was leading a team to rescue civilians who had been taken hostage by the terrorists hiding in a house in the Chanjmullah area of Handwara in frontier Kupwara district of north Kashmir on Saturday. The mortal remains of Naik Jogendra Singh Solanki, who was killed in Jammu and Kashmir on May 1, arrived in a military aircraft at Jaipur airport on Sunday.

The mortal remains were taken by road to his village in Karauli district where the last rites were performed..

