C'garh: Two women among 14 labourers test COVID-19 positive

C'garh: Two women among 14 labourers test COVID-19 positivePTI | Raipur | Updated: 03-05-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 22:32 IST
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count touched 57 on Sunday after 14 migrant labourers, including two women, tested positive in Durg and Kabirdham districts. State Health Minister T S Singh Deo said that eight cases were detected in Durg, while the rest six in Kabirdham.
He added that all of them are labourers, who had recently returned to the state from different parts of the country. "Their samples tested positive at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur this evening.
Two of those who tested positive in Kabirdham are women," a public relations officer of the institute said. The COVID-19 count in the state is now 57 though the number of active cases is 21 as 36 people have been discharged after recovery.
Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 57, new cases 14, deaths nil, discharged 36, active cases 21, people tested so far 19,902..
