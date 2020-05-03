Centre's fresh instructions regarding relaxations not applicable in Jharkhand: CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said that the lockdown will continue for the next two weeks and the Centre's fresh instructions regarding relaxations will not be applicable in the State.

"Lockdown will continue in Jharkhand for the next two weeks as a precautionary measure as our labour brothers and sisters, students and others are returning to the State. The Centre's fresh instructions regarding relaxations will not be applicable in Jharkhand," he added. (ANI)