DRI seizes ganja worth Rs 78 lakh in Bihar, one held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday seized 436.5 kg of ganja worth Rs 78 lakh in Bihar's Patna district and arrested a person in this connection. Acting on a tip-off, the DRI personnel intercepted a container truck on the Patna-Bakhtiyarpur four-lane highway near Fatuha and seized the contraband.

They recovered 89 packets of ganja and apprehended the truck driver, a resident of Vaishali district, a DRI official said. The packets were hid in the driver's cabin of the truck having a registration number of Odisha, he said.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he collected the contraband from Bargarh in Odisha and planned to deliver it near Didarganj in Patna..