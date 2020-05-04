Left Menu
Development News Edition

71,000 labourers have registered so far to go back to their native places, says Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday informed that 71,000 labourers have registered themselves so far to go back to their native places in other states.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 04-05-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 00:36 IST
71,000 labourers have registered so far to go back to their native places, says Goa CM
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday informed that 71,000 labourers have registered themselves so far to go back to their native places in other states. "Total 71,000 labourers have registered themselves so far to go back to their native places in other states. We are speaking to Railway Ministry in this regard," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government welcomes the decision of the third lockdown in the country. Goa is under the green zone. "As per the Central government's guidelines, we will implement the third lockdown in the state till May 17," he said. All shops and establishments except essentials will have to close after 7 pm. No movement of people is allowed after 7 pm till the next day at 7 am. Only emergency services are allowed, he said.

The Chief Minister said, all Goans who want to enter the state can come in at 8 am, 12 noon and 8 pm. They will be sent for quarantine facility of one day and then will go through 14 days home quarantine. All the Goans who come from outside the state will have to go through institutional quarantine for a minimum of one or two days. "However, all people from outside the state are not allowed to come in the state except for those who have emergency matters or any industrial and government work. Other than that they have to take permission from District Collector in advance," he said.

The Chief Minister said, "The use of the Aarogya Sethu App will be compulsory for the government staff. Public Transport maintaining social distance that is 50 per cent of capacity will continue. Children below the age of 10 years are not allowed to come out of their homes so are those above 62." He further informed, "Casino, Swimming pool, multiplex, Spa and massage parlour will also remain shut. All the restaurants in the state would remain closed. All religious places and places of worship will be closed in the state."

"Other food shops including dhabas, street food vendors, gyms, sports complex, auditorium, bars will remain closed till May 17. Section 144 has been extended in the state till May 17. Lockdown phase three has started. I appeal Goans to cooperate," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Haryana's Sonipat district reports 17 new Coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Islamic State prisoners agree to end riot in Syria jail

Imprisoned members of the Islamic State group rioted and took control of a prison in northeast Syria for several hours, until Kurdish-led authorities negotiated an end to the unrest Sunday. The riot began Saturday at a prison in the city of...

Former Indian Navy officer expresses gratitude to COVID-19 warriors in Hyderabad

Former officer of Indian Navy, Chari expressed gratitude towards the employees of Srikalahasti municipality, government hospital and police in recognition of their services to the society during the fight on COVID-19. Indian defence service...

South African union wins case on COVID-19 safety for miners

South Africas mining union said on Sunday it had won a court case against the government that will force authorities to impose strict guidelines on mining companies to protect workers against COVID-19. The union said in a statement on Faceb...

French coronavirus quarantine to spare travelers from Schengen area and UK

Travelers to France who arrive from a country in Europes Schengen open-border area or Britain will be exempt from a planned compulsory two-week quarantine, the French consulate in Britain said on Sunday. The new quarantine rules will apply ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020