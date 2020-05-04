139 new COVID19 cases, 8 deaths reported in Pune in last 24 hours

A total of 139 new cases of coronavirus and eight deaths have been reported in Pune in last 24 hours, according to official information. With this, the death toll in Pune district has risen to 111 while the tally of positive cases has gone upto 2051.

Pune Municipal corporation has identified 69 containment zones where all shops carrying essential services shall remain open between 10 am to 2 pm. Everything else will remain closed excluding medical stores and hospitals, said Pune Police in an order.