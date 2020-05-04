Left Menu
Life limping back to normal in most parts of Karnataka as restrictions are eased

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-05-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 14:42 IST
Life was limping back to normalcyin most parts of Karnataka with easing of COVID-19 inducedrestrictions on Monday as the State headed into the third phase oflockdown started since March 24. According to the guidelines issued by the Centre, industrialactivities, construction works, essential, non-essential shops,delivery of essential goods through e- commerce, courier and postalservices, Banking and agriculture activities, four-wheelers,two-wheelers, plying of buses, along with inter-state movement of goods vehicles, were allowed in the green and yellow zone districts. This apart, sale of liquor was also allowed at the designated shops.

Police said vehicular movement is allowed only from7 am to 7 pm for ordinary citizens. Clarifying about the movement of people, Bengaluru policecommissioner Bhaskar Rao tweeted, "From tomorrow (Monday) you dontneed a pass to move in Bengaluru between 7 am and 7pm.

After 7 pm andup to 7 am the following morning, even if you have a pass you are notallowed to move except medical and essential service.Checkpoints willremain and your ID may be asked.Please be responsible." After the restrictions were lifted, heavy vehicular movementwas witnessed in parts of Bengaluru leading to traffic jam in someareas. Chikpet, which is the main trade area in Bengaluru, saw someactivities.

With restrictions on public transport continuing, thisunusually crowded place had very less footfall. "Movement of public is limited due to ban on public transportsuch as city buses and Metro Rail.

The trade activities are takingplace between retailers," trade activist and joint secretary of JainInternational Trade Organisation Sajjanraj Mehta told PTI. Select liquor shops in the city and other parts of the Statepulled up shutters after being closed for about six weeks due to the lockdown with tipplers thronging them in huge numbers at many places.

Some traders in the city complained that they received noticesregarding the Tax Deduction at Source for the month of April "thoughthere were no trading activities." Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced on Mondaythat free bus service for migrant labourers, which is operatingsmoothly, has been extended till Thursday. On Sunday, 951 Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buseswere provided and around 30,000 people have travelled to their townsand villages, a government statement said.

