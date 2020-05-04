Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: People throng liquor shops, defy social distancing

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:08 IST
C'garh: People throng liquor shops, defy social distancing

Shops of various non-essential items, including liquor, opened across Chhattisgarh on Monday, except those located in COVID-19 containment zones and malls, officials said. Long queues were witnessed outside liquor shops in several parts of the state and at many places people ignored the physical distancing norms, they said.

The state excise department, which has allowed liquor outlets to open from 8 am to 7 pm, is also working on starting home delivery of liquor at some places to discourage crowding at shops, an excise official said. Local administrations of several districts have kept the liquor shop timings from 8 am to 4 pm, he said.

In the state capital Raipur, 44 out of the total 70 wine shops opened on Monday with adequate deployment of police personnel to ensure compliance with guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus, he said. There could be a rush initially, but things may get back to normal within a few days, a district administration official said.

The excise department has also been appointing delivery boys through placement agencies for liquor home delivery facility after its online bookings, the excise official said. Since early Monday morning, several people thronged liquor outlets, which were closed since March 23, in various districts, including Raipur, Rajnandgaon and Korba.

People were seen standing within the circles drawn in front of some shops in Raipur to ensure they maintain physical distance of not less than six feet. However, at other places, people defied the physical distancing norms and crowded the liquor shops.

A state official said liquor shops in COVID-19 containment zones, shopping complexes and malls will continue to remain shut. Chhattisgarh has so far reported 57 COVID-19 cases, and 36 patients have been discharged after recovery. There has been no report of any death due to the disease in the state till now.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Expo body set to approve year's delay to Expo 2020 Dubai

The World Expo awarding body is to formally approve a one-year postponement of Expo 2020 Dubai after more than two-thirds of member states voted in favor of the delay, the Bureau International des Expositions BIE said on Monday.Expo is a ma...

COVID-19: British Sikh doctors campaign against forced beard shaving

British Sikh doctors are campaigning for a better procurement strategy by the National Health Service for personal protective equipment required on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic in hospitals after a number of them were forced a...

Five suspects to appear in Court on charges of robbery

Five suspects are to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape today on charges of business robbery and contravening the Disaster Management Act, said police.The five were arrested on Sunday after three of the men robbed...

Spain hits lowest daily death toll in 6 weeks

For a second day in a row, Spanish health officials are reporting 164 new confirmed deaths from the coronavirus, the lowest daily death toll in six weeks, to a total of 25,428. The figures came as a respite for a country that has spent seve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020