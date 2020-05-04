Left Menu
Work resumes in garment factories in industrial areas of Bengaluru

Work in garment factories of Bengaluru resumed on Monday following the government's orders allowing activities to resume in private industries.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:41 IST
Visual from a garment factory in Bengaluru on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Work in garment factories of Bengaluru resumed on Monday following the government's orders allowing activities to resume in private industries. The workers, before entering the factory premises, are being made to undergo thermal screening, sanitisation, and are also mandatorily being asked to wear masks at all times.

Salma Bano, a worker, at one such factory in an industrial area told ANI that all precautions were being taken at the factory where she works. "I work as a tailor here, we are being given masks and all precautions and sanitisation activities are being carried out frequently. We also maintain social distancing at the workplace. The guards keep a watch in the premises and ensure that all people are wearing masks regularly," Bano said.

Reshma, another worker, added that social distancing norms were being strictly followed. The Karnataka government had on Sunday issued an order to allow inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles to 'undertake permitted activities' during the lockdown.

The order is undersigned by Chief Secretary and Chairman Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority TM Vijay Bhaskar. The order will come into effect from May 4 for a period of two weeks. It further says that for movement of individuals during night time curfew timings between 7 pm to 7 am, passes already issued for all essential activities only, shall continue to be valid. For IT, BT Industries, etc, Department Secretaries will recommend issue of curfew passes to the concerned DCPs in Commissionerates/Deputy Commissioners of the districts. (ANI)

