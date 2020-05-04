Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi RWAs in a fix over allowing domestic helps resume work, seek govt policy on this

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:02 IST
Delhi RWAs in a fix over allowing domestic helps resume work, seek govt policy on this

The resident welfare associations (RWAs) across the national capital are in a fix over allowing domestic helps to resume work in their respective areas amid the COVID-19 crisis, and want the Delhi government to come up with a policy directive on this. The government has asked the RWAs to take a decision on allowing movement of outsiders, without considering that domestic helps need public transport to commute, said Atul Goyal, the president of an umbrella body of RWAs in the city.

"With no public transport, how can you expect these people to reach their workplace? Most of the domestic helps live in clusters and travel 6-7 kilometres to reach the residential societies they work in," the United Residents Joint Action (URJA) president said. In some pockets, where there are a large number of senior citizens, people want the domestic helps to resume work. They are taking steps in that direction, he said.

"The Delhi government should come up with a policy on the movement of such workers. How are they going to ensure the overall safety of domestic helps and their employers?” Goyal asked. He also alleged that the Delhi government has not taken the RWAs on board to formulate guidelines on this issue and it is a matter of concern.

H C Gupta, the president of the Federation of Ashok Vihar Resident Welfare Association which includes 45 RWAs, said with reports that 80-85 per cent of the coronavirus positive patients are asymptomatic, people are scared to allow the domestic helps in their homes. "With such high asymptomatic cases, measuring body temperature before allowing a person to enter a residential society doesn't serve any purpose. Domestic helps work in several houses and there is a big risk of them contracting the virus and spreading it," he said, adding they live in crowded places where it is hard to contain the virus.

URJA's South Delhi coordinator Amit Aggarwal said the RWAs are undecided on allowing domestic helps to resume work. "Some people do not want the workers to enter the residential society, fearing they may spread the infection. Others are asking how can the RWAs stop someone from coming to their house? This issue is causing leading to friction among people," he said.

Ideally, the government should have suggested measures that need to be followed while allowing domestic helps to work, Aggarwal said, adding, "The government did not discuss this with us. They should have given us clear directions." The South Delhi chapter of URJA has around 200 RWAs registered under it..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish cup rivals want fans at the final

The Spanish Cup finalists Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao said on Monday that they had asked the Spanish football federation RFEF to ensure the final was played with fans in the ground. The clubs said in a joint press release that they ha...

Two doctors of private nursing home contract COVID-19

Two doctors of a private nursing home here treating non-coronavirus patients were on Monday found to have contracted COVID-19, an official said. Taking the matter seriously, the district administration decided to temporary close down the nu...

Nigeria receives $311 mln of Abacha assets from United States, Jersey -attorney general

Nigeria has received more than 311 million of funds stolen from the country by former military ruler General Sani Abacha from the United States and Jersey, a statement from the African countrys attorney general said on Monday.The United Sta...

Nigeria government to evacuate over 700 citizens from the U.S

Consulate-General of Nigeria in New York has said that evacuation of Nigerians stranded in the U.S. due to the novel coronavirus pandemic is to begin on May 10, according to a news report by GhanaWeb.Consulate-General has disclosed this in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020