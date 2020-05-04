New COVID-19 case in Himachal after 10 days

A 30-year-old man who returned from Delhi last week tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mandi district on Monday, the first case in Himachal Pradesh in the past 11 days, officials said. The man who was already kept under home quarantine showed some symptoms for COVID-19 and his samples were taken for testing, Deputy Commissioner Rugved Thakur said.

The 30-year-old was found positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He had returned to his native Makreri village in Jogindernagar subdivision from Delhi last Wednesday, the official said. The new case takes the number of confirmed cases in the state to 42. PTI CORR DJI HMB