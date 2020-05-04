New COVID-19 case in Himachal after 10 days

New COVID-19 case in Himachal after 10 daysPTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-05-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:38 IST
A 30-year-old man who returned from Delhi last week tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mandi district on Monday, the first case in Himachal Pradesh in the past 11 days, officials said. The man who was already kept under home quarantine showed some symptoms for COVID-19 and his samples were taken for testing, Deputy Commissioner Rugved Thakur said.
The 30-year-old was found positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He had returned to his native Makreri village in Jogindernagar subdivision from Delhi last Wednesday, the official said. The new case takes the number of confirmed cases in the state to 42. PTI CORR DJI HMB
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Himachal Pradesh
- Mandi
- COVID
- Jogindernagar
- Makreri
ALSO READ
No new COVID-19 case reported in Himachal Pradesh in last 7 days
41 people living in one building in Delhi test positive for COVID-19
Councillor Tahir Hussain booked under UAPA in connection with Delhi violence
Shivakumar condemns arrest of women Congress leaders demanding action against BJP MLAs for repacking government food items
Dingko Singh airlifted to Delhi for cancer treatment