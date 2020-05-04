Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala booked for curfew violation, DSP suspended

Controversial Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was booked for curfew violation and a DSP suspended after a video of him at a shooting range in Punjab's Sangrur surfaced on social media. A case has also been lodged against five other policemen who were allegedly deputed at the range by the DSP.

The singer is seen shooting at the firing range in the video, which surfaced at a time when the entire state is under the coronavirus lockdown. A press release said the action was taken on the directions of DGP Dinkar Gupta.

The DGP ordered the immediate suspension of Sangrur DSP (Headquarters) Daljit Singh Virk on charges of delinquency in duty. The DGP had directed the Sangrur SSP to hold a preliminary inquiry, which prima facie established that the DSP had facilitated the shooting at the firing range of Badbar village in Sangrur at a time when the entire state is under curfew, the release said.

The DGP took a stern view of the DSP's act of deputing police personnel attached with him at the shooting range "unauthorisedly” and acting in a manner unbecoming of an officer", the release said. A criminal case under Section 188 of the IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act has been registered at the Dhanaula police station.

All police officials are posted in Sangrur district and further investigation is in progress, the release said..