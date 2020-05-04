Maha: COVID-19 cases in Latur hotspot Udgir reach 13

The number of COVID-19 cases in Udgir, Latur district's virus hotspot, on Monday touched 13 with three people testing positive, health officials said. Of the 31 samples received for coronavirus testing at the Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical Science Institute (VDGMSI) on Monday, 28 were from Udgir, three of which tested positive, head of virology department Dr Vijay Chincholkar said.

A review meeting of the COVID-19 situation in Udgir was chaired by state minister Sanjay Bansode on Sunday. The Udgir police was given a drone camera by the local civic body to enforce the lockdown strictly to contain the spread of the virus, officials said.