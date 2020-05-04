More people come out on streets as offices, shops resume functioning in Delhi

Authorities eased curbs in the national capital on Monday after 40 days of strict lockdown, allowing government and private offices to function with limited number of staff, and permitting shops dealing in electronics and automobile parts to gradually restart their operations. But a large number of shop owners kept their shutters down as a precaution and some that had opened complained that there were not enough customers to remain open through the day.

Delhi government offices dealing with non-essential services restarted work with sanctioned strength and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held his first Cabinet meeting since the lockdown was imposed. The government and private offices reopened with a maximum of 33 per cent staff, adhering to the relaxed guidelines.

Umesh Batra, general secretary of the Delhi Government Employees Welfare Association, said all state-run offices opened on Monday but several employees could not come due to restrictions on Delhi's borders. There are around two lakh employees of the Delhi government.

Not much activity was witnessed at the offices of Motor Licensing Officers and other departments, and at the sub-registrar offices in West Delhi, no registration of properties happened, officials said. "Several government employees could not attend their offices due to restrictions. Those having vehicles attended offices, but those who don't have vehicles faced difficulties in absence of public transport," Batra said.

On the streets, people waited outside major banks to finish their transactions pending for weeks and ice-cream hawkers returned in some areas. There were long queues outside liquor vends and at some places people violated social-distancing norms, forcing authorities to either shut the outlets or use mild force to maintain discipline. Krishna Kohli, who owns a photocopy and stationary shop in Jawahar Chowk in east Delhi, opened his shop for the first time in 40 days.

"The shop has been opened but where are the customers," he said. "I think people will come out gradually and business will pick up in a few days." Paan-shop owner Radhey Shyam Mishra complained about depleting stocks as suppliers in Old Delhi have not reopened business. "My supplier in the main market has not opened. I can run my shop only after getting the supplies. The restrictions have been eased and more people are on roads. I hope things will improve soon," he said.

Surjeet Singh, who deals in mobile phone accessories, said shop owners still fear police high-handedness. "I have opened my shop just now and will keep it open for another two hours. There is a fear of police. I will try to be at the shop for two-three hours daily. Something is better than nothing," Singh added.

Although much fewer in number than usual days, there were several cars and two-wheelers on the road. Many people were walking down their destinations as the intra-city transport services have not resumed. However, in the evening, there was traffic congestion on the Delhi-Ghazipur border as the Uttar Pradesh police barricaded the route slowing down the vehicular movement.

The third phase of lockdown began on Monday and it will continue until May 17 with some relaxations..