Shops and markets open in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 05-05-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 00:06 IST
Shops and markets open in Manipur

The Manipur government on Mondayallowed relaxation in opening of shops, markets and offices asthe whole state is in the the green zone, officials said

With the relaxation of the lockdown from 6 am to 4 pm,the Paona Market and Thangal Market in capital Imphal townopened and people in large number visited both the markets tobuy essential commodities, they said Police used the public address system to tell thepeople to maintain social distancing and wear masks whilevisiting public places

Government offices also witnessed more attendance asunder the new guidelines all government offices were allowedto function with 50 per cent attendance.

