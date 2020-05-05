5 more die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; toll rises to 82

Rajasthan recorded five more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, taking the state's toll to 82, an official said. The state also reported 38 fresh coronavirus cases, he said. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said all the five deaths took place in Jaipur.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state has climbed to 82, he said. Jaipur alone has reported 49 deaths, Singh added, Of the fresh 38 coronavirus cases, 14 were from Jaipur, nine from Chittorgarh, eight from Kota, four from Jodhpur, two from Tonk and one from Bharatpur, the Health Department official said.

The state now has 3,099 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 983 have been discharged from hospitals, he said, adding 1,577 are active cases. Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases at 1,036, followed by Jodhpur at 725.

The COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan include two Italian citizens and 61 people brought back from Iran and quarantined at the Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. The state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to trace the people infected with the virus.