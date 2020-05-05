Left Menu
Follow sanitation protocols for well-being of all: Odisha CM tells people

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-05-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 13:56 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday made another appeal to people to wash hands frequently to keep COVID-19 at bay. Taking to Twitter, on the occasion of World Hand Hygiene Day, emphasised the importance of following sanitation protocols for the well-being of one and all.

"Hands are one of the most common ways through which #COVID19 virus spreads from one person to other. On #WorldHandHygineDay, appeal everyone to wash your hands frequently follow the strict sanitation protocol for the well-being of your near & dear ones and the community at large," he tweeted. Hours after Assembly proceedings were suspended in mid-March owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, Patnaik, along with other leaders, had demonstrated proper hand-washing techniques at washbasins installed on the premises of the House.

World Hand Hygiene Day is observed across the globe every year on May 5..

