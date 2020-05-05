Left Menu
Two constables crushed to death by dumper in MP

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 05-05-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 14:38 IST
Two police constables were killed after a dumper truck hit their motorcycle while they were returning from work in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, an official said on Tuesday. The mishap took place late Monday night near Karirat village, Lakhanwada police station in-charge Prasanna Sharma said.

Constables Sunderlal Garhwal (35) and Jannath Chaire (28), posted at the police control room in the district, were returning here from Chand village when the dumper hit their two-wheeler and crushed them to death, he said. The dumper driver was arrested and booked under relevant sections, the official said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and later handed over to their family members, he added..

