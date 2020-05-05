Arunachal Pradesh appoints nodal officers for bringing back stranded people

The Arunachal Pradesh government has appointed nodal officers to facilitate the movement of people from the state stranded in other parts of the country amid the nationwide lockdown, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar said on Tuesday. The officers would coordinate with different state governments to ensure smooth and orderly movement of the stranded people following the guidelines of the Centre, he said.

The state government has decided to bring back the stranded persons in a phased manner, Kumar said. Home commissioner Kaling Tayeng has been appointed as the state nodal officer to facilitate smooth movement of the stranded persons in coordination with 17 other nodal officers deputed for the purpose.

The nodal officers in coordination with the state nodal officer will coordinate with the state government of various states and ensure smooth movement of stranded people to Arunachal in a phased manner starting with those stranded in the states of north east in the first phase and remaining states in subsequent phases, according to an official order said. The cost of transportation arranged by the nodal officers would be borne by the stranded persons, and the nodal officers would also facilitate the movement of the such persons who wish to arrange their own transport and return to the state.

The nodal officers will also liase with the district administration enroute to Arunachal from their respective places for movement, lodging and food arrangements, wherever required, the order said The state control room would compile and share the list of stranded persons desirous of travelling back to the state, movement plan and all relevant information with the nodal officers and the Chief Minister's Office, it said..