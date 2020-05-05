27 migrant workers escape from Tilak Nagar shelter home

Twenty-seven migrant workers have escaped from a temporary shelter home in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, police said on Tuesday. On Monday, 56 migrant workers were shifted from a government school in Punjabi Bagh to the newly created shelter home at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya where one migrant was already staying, they said.

One of them, Kallu, misguided others and the migrants started creating a nuisance in the premises. Later, 57 people broke out of the home. Thirty of them were nabbed by police and sent back to the shelter home, they said, adding that police officials were looking out for the remaining 27. A police case has been registered on the complaint of the shelter home in-charge Mustaq Ali.