Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:42 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 32 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1717 589 34 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 42 32 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 539 142 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 115 21 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 58 36 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 4898 1431 64 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 5804 1195 319 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 544 256 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 42 34 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 726 303 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 115 27 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 673 331 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 502 462 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 41 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 2942 856 165 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 14541 2465 583 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 10 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 173 60 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 10 6 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1451 133 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 3127 1047 82 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 3550 1409 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1085 585 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 29 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 61 39 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 2859 944 50 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 1344 264 68 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 47044 12738 1511 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 46711 and the death toll at 1583. The ministry said that 13161 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two vegetable agents test COVID-19 positive in UP's Shamli district; market sealed

Two vegetable market agents tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, which was declared an orange zone after all 18 active cases recovered till last week, officials said. Reports of 102 samples were recei...

Pakistan concerned at workers returning coronavirus-positive from UAE

Pakistan has raised concerns with the United Arab Emirates that workers are returning home from the Gulf nation with high rates of COVID-19 and that crowded living conditions in the UAE may be helping the virus to spread, its foreign minist...

Kenya demands investigation from Somalia after a plane crash killed 6 people

Kenyas foreign ministry, on May 5, called for an investigation after a humanitarian plane helping the fight against coronavirus crashed in Somalia in unclear circumstances that killed all six people on board.The Kenyan private cargo plane w...

Athletes harassed in Spain while practicing amid confinement

Some got jeered. Others were yelled at by people on their balconies. Many received disapproving looks. The long-awaited return to practice amid the coronavirus pandemic wasnt as pleasant as some Spanish athletes had hoped.High-performance a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020