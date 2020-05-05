PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 32 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1717 589 34 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 42 32 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 539 142 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 115 21 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 58 36 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 4898 1431 64 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 5804 1195 319 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 544 256 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 42 34 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 726 303 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 115 27 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 673 331 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 502 462 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 41 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 2942 856 165 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 14541 2465 583 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 10 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 173 60 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 10 6 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1451 133 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 3127 1047 82 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 3550 1409 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1085 585 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 29 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 61 39 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 2859 944 50 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 1344 264 68 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 47044 12738 1511 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 46711 and the death toll at 1583. The ministry said that 13161 people have so far recovered from the infection.