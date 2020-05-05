Ahmedabad records 349 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths in a day

Ahmedabad records 349 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths in a dayPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-05-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:44 IST
Ahmedabad on Tuesday reportedits highest single-day spike in coronaviruscases so far at349, while fatalities also reached a new high of 39, theGujarat heath department said
With the latest figures, the number of coronaviruscases in Ahmedabad rose to 4,425, while the death toll shot upto 273, it said
As many as 84 more patients were discharged fromhospitals in Ahmedabad, raising the number of recoveredpeople to 704, the department said.
