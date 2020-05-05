Left Menu
Allow home delivery of liquor in Delhi, liquor makers to govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:35 IST
An apex body of the Indian alcoholic beverage industry on Tuesday demanded that the Delhi government allow home delivery of alcohol in the national capital in wake of tipplers breaking social-distancing norm in several areas. The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) said that the government can also give permission for token system through which liquor can be sold and it will also be better crowd management.

Undeterred by the threat of coronavirus infection or the ''special corona fee'' of 70 per cent levied on sale of alcohol, hundreds of tipplers queued up outside liquor vends in Delhi for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. CIABC Director General Vinod Giri said that booking of liquor through online mode can be an effective measure to reduce crowd outside liquor vends.

"We will approach the Delhi government and request it to consider home delivery option of liquor. Delivery of liquor is also safest way and it doesn't pose any threat," Giri said. Giri also suggested that the government can also start token system under which a person can book liquor online and generate token number.

Later, he can go to the store at the given time and get liquor. On the government''s decision to impose 70 per cent ''special corona fee'' on sale of liquor, he said, "Prices of liquor cannot be seen in isolation and they have to be seen in context of the neighbouring cities." Sources in the government said that it will be a major challenge to stop smuggling of liquor of neighbouring states in the national capital.

"We will have to keep a tight vigil on illicit liquor as it affects the government''s revenue," they said. On Tuesday, about 190 government-run liquor shops opened as per the latest lockdown relaxations allowed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. On Tuesday, around 150 such outlets opened.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said all relaxations in areas where people violate social distancing and other norms will be withdrawn. The chief minister's stern stance comes amid reports of people flouting social distancing norms at liquor shops in many areas in the city as authorities allowed all activities permitted by the central government.

