Gujarat COVID-19 tally tops 6,000; record 49 deaths in a day

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat crossed the 6,000-mark on Tuesday after 441 new cases were reported, while the death of 49 more patients, the highest in a day so far and 39 of them in Ahmedabad, took the toll to 368, a health department official said. With the addition of new cases, the tally in Gujarat stood at 6,245, the official said.

The state reported the highest single-day positive cases and also death of COVID-19 patients so far. Of these, Ahmedabad accounted for 349 new cases and 39 deaths. Vadodara reported 20 new cases and Surat 17.

Banaskantha and Mehsana reported ten new cases, Botad eight, Kheda, Panchmahal, Sabarkantha and Mahisagar four each, Bhavnagar, gandhinagar, Patan, Aravalli and Junagadh two each, and Rajkot one, the official said. Among districts in Gujarat that reported deaths of COVID-19 patients Tuesday other than Ahmedabad are Aravalli (1), Gandhinagar (1), Kheda (1), Sabarkantha (1), Surat (2), Vadodara (3), an Mahisagar (1).

Of the patients who died on Tuesday, 34 were classified to be co-morbid and high-risk patients, she said. As many as 186 patients were discharged Tuesday, taking the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the state to 1,381. Of these, 84 patients were discharged in Ahmedabad, 76 in Surat, and 11 in Vadodara, the official said.

Patients were also discharged from seven other districts. Junagadh district become 32nd district of the state to have coronavirus cases. Two positive cases were reported from the district Tuesday.

Now only Amreli district in the state does not have any coronavirus cases, while all 32 other districts have virus cases. Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters that recovery rate in the state has improved to 22.11 per cent from 9.48 per cent ten days ago.

The state's active cases stood at 4,496, with 29 patients on ventilator and 4,467 in stable condition, Ravi said. As many as 89,632 samples have been tested so far in the state, 4,984 samples of them in the last 24 hours, Ravi said.

Among districts, Ahmedabad accounts for the highest number of cases at 4,425, followed by Surat at 723 and Vadodara at 405. Among other districts with high number of cases are Gandhinagar (79), Rajkot (62), Bhavnagar (76), Anand (75), Panchmahal (49), Banaskantha (49), Mehsana (42), among others.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 6,245, new cases: 441, deaths: 368, discharged: 1,381, active cases: 4,496; people tested so far: 89,632..