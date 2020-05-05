Maha COVID-19 cases rise by 841 to 15,525; death toll 617

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 841 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths, with Mumbai alone accounting for 26, taking the overall case count to 15,525 and the number of the fatalities to 617, a Health department official said. Apart from Mumbai, six deaths were reported from another hotspot Pune and one each from Aurangabad in Marathwada region and Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, he said.

The official attributed the increase in the cumulative figures to scrutiny of laboratory reports. "As per the state authorities, Mumbai city has recorded 9,945 cases and 387 deaths so far," he said.

However, Mumbai civic body stated that the overall cases stood at 9,758. The Thane division, defined by the state health department as also comprising Mumbai city, has reported a total of 11,704 cases and 416 deaths so far.

"Except reports of BMC, the data cleaning process of all districts and municipal corporations in Maharashtra has been completed as per the Union government's instructions. "There has been an increase in the cumulative figures because laboratory reports are being scrutinised and state figures are subjected to change," the official said.

"In the last 24 hours, 841 new cases were reported in the state and 143 more patients have been added because of the data cleaning process," he added. There are 2,271 COVID-19 cases in the Pune division with 128 deaths so far, the official said.

The Pune city alone has reported 1,836 cases and 112 deaths so far. The Kolhapur division, that covers Western Maharashtra and coastal Konkan, has 62 cases and four deaths followed by the Nashik division, 571 cases and 30 deaths, the official said.

The Aurangabad division in central Maharashtra has 405 cases of COVID-19 patients along with 12 deaths, while the Latur division has 54 cases and three deaths so far. There are 241 cases in the Akola division and 17 deaths; 187 cases and two deaths in the Nagpur division, he said.

The number of COVID-19 patients from other states who are receiving treatment here is 30, while five such people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, the official said. The state has so far carried out COVID-19 tests of 1,82,884 people, of which 1,67,205 were negative and 15,525 tested positive.

There are 943 active containment zones in the state. As many as 11,629 health squads have so far completed surveillance of 50.81 lakh population, he said.

The state has so far discharged 2,819 patients after recovery. There are 1,99,182 people in home quarantine, while 12,456 are in institutional quarantine, he said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 14,541, new cases 771, deaths 583, discharged 2,465, active cases 11,493 and people tested so far 1,76,323. PTI ND NSK NSK.