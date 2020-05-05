Maha offices to have 5% attendance in MMR and 3 civic bodies

Maharashtra government's offices located in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), in areas of municipal corporations of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Malegaon in Nashik district will function with five per cent attendance during the lockdown period till May 17 to contain spread of coronavirus. The MMR and areas under PMC, PCMC and Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) have emerged as the coronavirus hotspots.

In a statement on Tuesday, the government also said that in the rest of Maharashtra, the attendance of officials of the rank of deputy secretary and above will be 100 per cent, while that of the other officials and staffers will be 33 per cent as per the requirement. The government, however, said that offices of departments such as health and family welfare, police, jail, fire brigade and emergency services, disaster management, Food Corporation of India, Nehru Yuva Kendra, municipal services and others will remain functional with complete attendance.

The statement also said that the government officials and staffers should download the 'Aarogya Setu' application on their smartphones and work according to the guidelines issued by the Centre. The statement reiterated that those attending offices should take precautionary measures and maintain proper hygiene during the period to keep the novel coronavirus at bay.