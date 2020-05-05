WCD dept may partner with DoE to curb incidents like "Bois Locker Room"

The Delhi government's Women and Child Development department is mulling to partner with the Directorate of Education to curb incidents like ''Bois Locker Room'', an Instagram group in which obscene messages and morphed pictures of underage girls were shared. A juvenile has been apprehended by the police in connection with the matter.

According to an official, the WCD department will work with the Directorate of Education (DoE) to chalk out a strategy to curb such incidents. "Every child has access to cellphone these days. It is worrisome that such incidents could not be curbed by schools and even parents. The WCD department will partner with DoE to chalk out a strategy to curb such incidents and counsel students," he added.

However, he said the focus of the government right now is to fight the battle against coronavirus, and the matter will be taken on a priority basis after the virus is defeated. Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said in a tweet, "This is a very shocking incident in which some youngsters were involved. DCW chief Swati Maliwal took cognisance of the matter and sent out a strong message that such incidents won't be tolerated." Last December, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that schools and colleges in the national capital will sensitise students to respect women. He had said Delhi government schools and colleges would make male students take a pledge to respect women.