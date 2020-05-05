Drunk man rams his car into wall near Qutub Minar

A 31-year-old drunk man allegedly rammed his car into a wall near Qutub Minar in south Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Arun Chauhan, a resident of Mahipalpur. He deals in sale and purchase of old cars in Dwarka's Sector-23 area, they said. On Monday at 3.47 am, police received information regarding fire in a car and rushed there. A senior police officer said Chauhan was driving his car in a drunken state and hit the wall, following which the vehicle caught fire

He also received burn injuries in his legs, hands and on the face. He was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital here in a PCR van, the officer said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him, police added.