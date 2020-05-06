Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Airport handled around 30,000 stranded passengers, over 12,600 MTs of cargo during lockdown

Delhi Airport remained functional during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and handled around 1,000 cargo and over 310 evacuation flight movements - both domestic and international, GMR group said in a statement on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:22 IST
Delhi Airport handled around 30,000 stranded passengers, over 12,600 MTs of cargo during lockdown
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Airport remained functional during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and handled around 1,000 cargo and over 310 evacuation flight movements - both domestic and international, GMR group said in a statement on Wednesday. It said that evacuation flights to 58 destinations were operated out of Delhi Airport during the last 40 days of lockdown.

"Around 27,500 foreign nationals and 2,300 Indians were evacuated during this period. Also, the airport handled the movement of over 12,600 metric tonnes of import and export cargo, including COVID-19 related medical essentials and fresh vegetables," the statement said. These flights were operated by 44 countries including the US, Britain, Germany, Japan, Norway, Poland, Russia, France, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to repatriate their stranded citizens from India, following permission from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

A Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said, "Also, the airport's cargo staff have ensured that the movement of medical essentials is fast, for which we have made special arrangements." The GMR statement further said that Delhi Airport handled approximately 12,600 metric tonnes (MTs) of cargo, including pharma products and other medical essentials.

"Over 500 personnel from DIAL's operations, cargo, housekeeping, Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF), apron control teams, in coordination with CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), immigration, airlines, ground handling agencies, ATC (Air Traffic Control), etc have been working round-the-clock to make it possible," it said. "The airport handled around 3,000 MTs of export goods, of which major commodities were pharmaceuticals and perishable cargo, like fresh vegetables, including other non-essential commodities," the statement added.

Delhi Airport was recently designated as the major hub for import and distribution of COVID-19 related medical essentials, following which a dedicated medical distribution facility for processing and distribution of imported medical essentials was set up. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Nearly 200 genetic mutations identified in novel coronavirus'

Scientists have identified nearly 200 genetic mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 by analysing virus genes from over 7,500 people infected with the disease globally, an advance that offers clues to direct drugs and vaccine targ...

Poland raises prospect of snap election in standoff over presidential vote

Poland may need to dissolve parliament and hold a snap election unless lawmakers allow a presidential vote, which the government wants to hold by postal ballot during the coronavirus crisis, the prime ministers chief of staff said on Wednes...

Assore chrome mine in S.Africa shuts after worker diagnosed with COVID-19

South Africas Assore suspended production at a chrome mine this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the company said on Wednesday, highlighting the challenge mining firms face as they start operations again as a lockdown ea...

BASEBALL-S.Korea season openers score with MLB-craving Americans

As Mo Chang-min of South Korean baseball club NC Dinos tossed the bat after knocking the ball over the fence for the seasons first back-to-back home-runs on Tuesday, elated American fans watching the game on ESPN flocked to social media.Guy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020