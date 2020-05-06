Left Menu
Aligarh's lock industry resumes work amid lockdown

Locks and hardware industry has resumed operations in Aligarh after efforts by the state government and local administration to help the lockdown affected industry.

Updated: 06-05-2020 15:35 IST
Locks and hardware industry in Aligarh begins operations. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"After the efforts of the government and local administration, we have resumed work. The industry will be able to support some people by giving them employment during these tough times. This will also increase the revenue of the government," said Pawan Khandelwal, President of Locks and Hardware Manufacturers Association. About 1,000 people have been employed in these 50 industries. "We have been able to scale our production back to about 20 to 30 percent. We will be able to provide employment to about four to five thousand people by next month," he added.

He added that according to the government's COVID-19 advisory, masks and sanitiser has been made mandatory along with following of social distancing norms. Earlier, two artisans used to work on one machine but now only one artisan is working on one machine to maintain social distancing, he pointed out. The artisans working in the lock hardware industry are also appreciating the joint efforts of the government and industry owners.

Most of the workers expressed happiness at the resumption of work. "The company was closed for a month, now that work has resumed we will be able to make a living. It is a good decision, especially for the poor," said Premwati, a finishing artisan. The workers are taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of infection. "We wear masks, use sanitisers, and maintain social distancing," said Shahid Ali, a polish artisan. (ANI)

