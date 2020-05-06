Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala airports get ready to receive expats from Gulf, other countries

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:41 IST
Kerala airports get ready to receive expats from Gulf, other countries

As India begins its biggest evacuation excercise to bring back its citizens stranded in the Gulf and various countries due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the three airports in Kerala are all set to receive around 2,700 expatriatesin the first five days, beginning Thursday. Three naval ships, whichhave also joined in the evacuation process, left for Maldives and UAE on Tuesdayto bring back Indian citizens.

The first of the three flights from the Gulf will take off from Abu Dhabi on Thursdaywith 200 passengers and touch down at the Kochi International airport at 9.45 pm. Jishnu, a passegerfrom Abu Dhabi, who got his ticket, was elated that he would be able to return to his home state.

"I am very happy to have got the ticket. I was informed yesterday that I could travel", he told a television channel. The Kochi-Doha flight of Thursday has been re-scheduled to Saturday, CIAL sources said.

Two flights with 200 passengers each are scheduled to land atKozhikode airport from Dubai and Riyadh on Thursday. Another two flights are expected at Thiruvananthapuram on May9 and 10 from Doha in Qatar with 200 passengers each, Thiruvananthaouram Airport DirectorC V Raveedranath told PTI.

Arrangements are in place at Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram airports in Kerala to receive the NRKs. For those arriving at Thiruvananthapuram, quarantine facilities have been arrangedin six taluks to accomodateover 11,200 people and the government will bear the expenses.

Hotel rooms have been arranged for another 6400 people for which they will have to pay, a government press release said. These people will have to complete their observationas per the government'sCOVID-19 protocol.

Various hostels, hotels, auditoriums have been taken for quarantine facilitiesof the NRKs. The Cochin International Airport and Cochin Port have also made all arrangements to receive expatriates returning from the countries, Ernakulam District administration said.

Thermal scanners have been set up at the airport for the screening of the passengers and for quarantine facilities, while 4,000 houses with water, electricity and bath attached facilities have been arranged in Ernakulam district. From May 7 to May 13, 64 flights are expected to be operated from various countries to India to bring back expats from the Gulf countries, Singapore, US and UK, among others. While all arrangements have been made by the state government to receive the NRKs, there is some confusion about the number of days passengers will have to undergo quarantine onarrival,.

The state government has said passengers from abroad will have to go on seven days quarantine on arrival at government arranged institutions and undergo tests after a week. If found symptomatic, they will have to go to hospitals and those whose samples are found negative will be allowed to leave for home where they have to strictly follow home quarantine.

But as per the Centre's guidelines, they will have to undergo 14 days institutional quarantine. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said it was "dangerous" to bring back stranded NRKs to the state without any COVID-19 tests as it would lead to spreading of infection.

He wanted the centre to ensure that the NRKs undergo the tests before emplaning for their respective states. Vijayan has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the state's concern on the matter.

There should not be any lapse in following globally accepted health protocols lestthere be a setback in the state's efforts to prevent community spread of COVID-19, Vijayan had said. At least 4. 27 lakh NRKs have registered in the NORKA portal, of which about 1.69 lakh people constitute the most vulnerable sections-- those who have lost their jobs, those released from prisons and awaiting deportation, pregnant women,students who have completedcourses and whose visas have expired.

Over 9,900 pregnant women and 61,000 people who have lost their jobs are among those who have registered. However, as per the centre's list, only 80,000 NRKs are in the priority list for being brought back to the state.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK health minister: We did not sacrifice care homes by prioritising hospitals

British health minister Matt Hancock denied on Wednesday that the government had left many elderly people in care homes more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus by prioritizing hospitals.A Reuters investigation found policies designed to pr...

Aarogya Setu IVRS implemented to include citizens with feature phones, landline

In the fight against COVID-19, Government of India has rolled out several preventive measures, which are being implemented across the country with the cooperation of StateUT governments. As a prominent preventive measure, the Union Governme...

Consumption of liquor can weaken immunity, increase chances of COVID-19 infection

Consumption of alcohol, especially its heavy use, weakens the immune system and reduces bodys ability to cope with infectious diseases such as COVID-19, say doctors. Dr Manish Jain, a Senior Consultant Psychiatrist at BLK Hospital, said tha...

Behind closed doors, France's COVID-19 death toll likely to jump

In April, an elderly resident living in Seine-Saint-Denis, Frances poorest commune on the edge of Paris, went to hospital worried they had COVID-19. The test returned negative and the pensioner was sent home. Ten days later they were found ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020