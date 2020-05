UP approves ordinance to protect health workers, policemen

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance for stringent punishment against those attacking health workers and others involved in the fight against coronavirus

The Uttar Pradesh Public Health and Epidemic Control Ordinance, 2020 allows strict action for attacks and misbehaviour against health workers, policemen and sanitation workers, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said

The step has been taken to protect “corona warriors” working tirelessly to control the pandemic, the official said.