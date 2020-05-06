Chennai, May 6 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region

Highlights from the Southern region at 5 pm. . MDS3 TN-LIQUOR-PRICE Liquor price to be hiked in TN by Rs 20 from May 7 Chennai: Prices of liquor will be raised by a maximum of Rs 20 from May 7 in Tamil Nadu, where the retail outlets will open for business for the first time in over 40 days due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the state government said. .

MDS6 TN-VIRUS-OTA Civilian staff at Officers' Training Academy in TN contracts coronavirus Chennai: A civilian staff working at the Officers' Training Academy (OTA) here has tested positive for coronavirus, but presently no Army cadets were staying there, the premier institute said. . MDS9 KA-LOCKDOWN-TRAINS-MIGRANTS Karnataka govt withdraws request to run special trains for migrant labourers Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has withdrawn its request to the railways to run special trains to ferry migrant labourers to their home states, hours after builders met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to apprise him of the problems to the construction sector in case they left. .

MDS10 TN-LOCKDOWN-HOTELS COVID-19: Star hotels reach out to guests as well as the needy Chennai: Notwithstanding a sharp dip in room occupancy and the revenue corroded by the COVID-19 pandemic, hotels in Tamil Nadu have been reaching out to the stranded guests, who also include those on a visit to the metro on medical purposes. . MDS12 KL-EXPATS-EVACUATION Kerala airports get ready to receive expats from Gulf, other countries Thiruvananthapuram: As India begins its biggest evacuation excercise to bring back its citizens stranded in the Gulf and various countries due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the three airports in Kerala are all set to receive around 2,700 expatriatesin the first five days, beginning Thursday. .

MDS781 TL-LOCKDOWN-LIQUOR Liquor shops re-open in Telangana; tipplers throng stores Hyderabad: After remaining shut for over a month in view of the COVID-19 lockdown, liquor shops in Telangana re-opened with impatient tipplers forming serpentine queues even before the shutters went up. . MES2 PD-CBI-EXCISE CBI probing into revenue loss in Excise Department: Bedi Puducherry: Territorial Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken up investigation into organised crime causing wrongful loss of revenue to Excise department of Puducherry administration..