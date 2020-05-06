After 10-day walk, migrant workers reach UP's Shamli

After 10-day walk, migrant workers reach UP's ShamliPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:29 IST
A group of migrant workers, accompanied by women and children, reached UP’s Shamli after travelling on foot for 10 days from Punjab’s Ludhiana, police said on Wednesday
The group of 40 included five children and three women. They were going towards Fatehpur district when police stopped them in Shamli on Tuesday evening. Police said the group members said that they had to cross the Yamuna river with the help of a tube during their journey.
ALSO READ
25 more doctors tested COVID-19 positive in Pak's Punjab province
Infected with coronavirus, Punjab Police SI still wants to join duty after treatment
Lockdown: Punjab seeks Rs 3,000 cr interim compensation from Centre citing 'resource gap'
Punjab Speaker seeks monetary support to fight coronavirus
Lockdown: Punjab seeks Rs 3,000 cr interim compensation from Centre citing 'resource gap'