Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar minister protests railways' decision to shift Jamalpur- based IRIMEE

PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:36 IST
Bihar minister protests railways' decision to shift Jamalpur- based IRIMEE

Senior Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Wednesday urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to rescind the "outrageous" order to shift century-old Indian Railways Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (IRIMEE) from Jamalpur in the state's Munger district. Jha, a close confidante of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said the "intriguing" move to shift the institution out of Jamalpur has hurt the emotions of the the state's people.

Kumar, who served as railway minister in the NDA government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had written to Goyal on May 1, urging him to immediately revoke the decision. Founded in 1888, IRIMEE has produced several illustrious railwaymen, including former Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani.

"#Bihar takes strong exception to @RailMinIndia's 24 Apr order to shift prestigious #Jamalpur-based Indian Railway Institute of Mechanical & Electrical Engineering out of Munger. CM Sri @NitishKumar has asked Sri @PiyushGoyal to intervene on this regressive move (sic)," Jha tweeted. He said the Bihar government had urged the Centre in 2015 to upgrade IRIMEE to a university but it was informed that instead, the National Academy of Railway in Vadodara was being converted into the country's first railway university and IRIMEE shall operate under it.

The government is planning to shift IRIMEE, the oldest of the five Centralised Training Institutes (CTIs) for officers of the Indian Railways, to the outskirts of Lucknow. The minister further said that the IRIMEE represents the rich legacy of the railways and Bihar.

Its great historical linkage with Bihar needs to be strengthened and not severed, he said, adding that Goyal should intervene and ensure rescind of the "outrageous order". IRIMEE, the oldest central training institute, has been a pride of Bihar, he said.

Jha questioned that how can such a legacy be wiped off so brazenly..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey to resume football league on June 12: federation

Turkeys Super Lig will resume on June 12, the football federation said on Wednesday, after games were suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. We have taken the decision to resume the professional leagues on June 12, 13 and 1...

Rupee closes down by 9p at 75.72 against dollar on growth concerns

The rupee depreciated 9 paise to close at 75.72 against the US dollar on Wednesday due to growth concerns as a survey showed that the services sector contracted in April. Weakness in Asian currencies following Chinese yuan dropping by 0.6 p...

China's Alibaba launches "outlet" platform to shift luxury overstock

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has launched a new luxury platform targeting younger consumers that also aims to help high-end brands shed excess inventory built up during the global coronavirus lockdown. Chinese shoppers...

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q4 net profit down 23.5 per cent to Rs 65.4 cr

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd on Wednesday reported a 23.47 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 65.36 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 85.41 crore in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020