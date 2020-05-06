E-hospitals, tele-medicine services must run effectively in UP: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that e-hospitals and tele-medicine services in the state are effectively run. Chairing a meeting of senior government officials at his residence on Wednesday, Adityanath said stationery shops can be allowed to open in green and orange zones. "Gloves and masks must be made available to drivers and other employees of ambulances. To combat COVID-19, the health system and the society must be ready and always remain alert," he instructed.

The chief minister cautioned that while sanitising the court premises, security must be maintained. He said "wide publicity should be done so that every person downloads 'Aarogya Setu' App and 'Aayush Kavach COVID Mobile' App".