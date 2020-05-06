Maha: BDO suspended for dereliction of duty

A block development officer (BDO) from Jalna district in Maharashtra has been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period, an official said on Wednesday. The BDO, Sanjay Patil, was posted at Panchayat Samiti in Mantha in the district, he said.

Quoting the order issued by Rural Development department secretary, the official said Patil used to drink liquor in office and remained absent at meetings called by seniors. Earlier, Badnapur tehsildar and Bhokardan Nayab Tehsildar were suspended for remaining absent from work.