Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP govt in Karnataka treating migrants worse than bonded labourers: CPI(M)

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:45 IST
BJP govt in Karnataka treating migrants worse than bonded labourers: CPI(M)

Accusing the BJP government in Karnataka of "medieval barbarism" and treating migrants as worse than "bonded labourers", CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday hit out at the state's decision to stop workers from returning to their homes in different parts of the country citing requirements of the construction sector. The Karnataka government has withdrawn its request to the railways to run special trains to ferry migrant labourers to their home states, hours after builders met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to apprise him of the problems the construction sector will face in case they left.

"This is worse than treating them as bonded labour. Does the Indian constitution exist? Are there any laws in the country? This BJP state government is throwing us back to medieval barbarism. This will be stoutly resisted,” Yechury said in a tweet. The railways is running Shramik Special trains to ferry to their home towns migrants who were stranded at their places of work during the lockdown. So far, it has run more than 115 such trains. The Principal Secretary in the Revenue Department N Manjunatha Prasad, who is the nodal officer for migrants, had requested the South Western Railways on Tuesday to run two train services a day for five days except Wednesday, while the state government wanted services thrice a day to Danapur in Bihar. However, later, Prasad wrote another letter within a few hours that the special trains were not required.

Several migrants in the city were desperate to return home as they were out of jobs and money. Yechury also lashed out at the central government over reports that it owed states and industry Rs 3 trillion and accused the centre of shifting the burden of fighting the pandemic to the state governments. “While shifting the entire burden of fighting the pandemic on to the State governments, Modi government is not even paying their legitimate dues. After November 2019, Centre has not paid the GST compensation dues for the rest of the financial year, i.e., March 2020. “Modi government has the right to loot while crores of people & States are left with nothing but the right to starve?,” he tweeted.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian state halts trains to keep migrant workers on the job

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, May 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An Indian state on Wednesday halted trains taking stranded migrant labourers home so that work on construction sites could restart, a move widely condemned as amounting ...

Neutralization of Riyaz Naikoo will bring more peace, stability in Kashmir: Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday said that neutralization of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo will bring more peace and stability in Kashmir Valley. The neutralization of Hizbul commander in the valley, Riyaz Naikoo is ...

Yediyurappa to meet Cong leaders, rules out special assembly session

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he will soon meet Congress leaders to discuss measures taken by his government to help those in distress due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, and ruled out the opposition partys de...

Airports in Kerala, other states gear up to receive stranded Indians abroad from Thursday

Airports were geared up to receive Indian nationals stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown with Air Indias repatriation flight from Abu Dhabi to Kochi on Thursday set to kickstart the countrys biggest evacuation exercise by air and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020