Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP govt restructures dist administration;creates additional post of Jt Collector of IAS cadre

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:40 IST
AP govt restructures dist administration;creates additional post of Jt Collector of IAS cadre

Amaravati, May 6 (PTI): Taking a further step towards implementing administrative reforms and ensuring effective delivery of services in a "mission mode", Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday restructured the district administration, creating an additional post of Joint Collector of the IAS cadre. As per the new arrangement, each district will now have three JCs, two of them being IAS officers and the other a state cadre officer, in charge of different departments.

So far, each district in the state had two JCs, an IAS officer and the other a special grade deputy collector rank officer. With the latest move, 13 new posts of the JCs in the IAS cadre have been created.

The two IAS officers will be designated as JC (Rythu Bharosa and Revenue) and JC (Village and Ward Secretariats and Development). The non-cadre JC will look after welfare programmes in each district, as per an order issued by the Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.

"The priority of the government is to provide responsive and accountable governance in a corruption-free environment while laying special focus on the welfare of all sections of the society. To achieve these objectives, the government has to implement development and welfare programmes in a mission mode, ensuring effective last mile delivery through Village Secretariat/ Ward Secretariats," the chief secretary said in the order.

Creation of an additional JC post in each district is also aimed at providing extensive field exposure to the IAS officers before they take up higher responsibilities, according to the Chief Secretary. The chief secretary directed the Secretaries of government departments in the state Secretariat, heads of departments and managing directors of state-run corporations to "explore the possibility" of delegating more administrative and financial powers to district collectors and joint collectors for ensuring effective delivery of services at grassroots level.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Imran Khan claims India could launch 'false flag operation' against Pak

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that India could use the current tension to launch a false flag operation against his country on the pretext of infiltration. Khan took to Twitter after India said Pakistan was behind ...

Pune: Different types of non-essential shops to remain open

In Pune, five shops selling non-essential merchandise of various categories will be allowed to remain open outside the containment zones between 7 am and 7 pm during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period till May 17. In the fresh order is...

Yemen reports first three coronavirus cases, one death in Lahaj province

Yemen on Wednesday reported the first three cases of the novel coronavirus in the southern province of Lahaj, one of whom has died, and another infection in the southern port of Aden. The emergency coronavirus committee of Yemens Saudi-back...

Delhi govt issues guidelines on allowing industrial units to work during lockdown

As the Delhi government on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines on allowing industrial and in situ construction works during lockdown, including compulsory download of Aarogya Setu app, confusion persisted over the opening of units manufact...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020