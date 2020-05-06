AP govt restructures dist administration;creates additional post of Jt Collector of IAS cadre

Amaravati, May 6 (PTI): Taking a further step towards implementing administrative reforms and ensuring effective delivery of services in a "mission mode", Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday restructured the district administration, creating an additional post of Joint Collector of the IAS cadre. As per the new arrangement, each district will now have three JCs, two of them being IAS officers and the other a state cadre officer, in charge of different departments.

So far, each district in the state had two JCs, an IAS officer and the other a special grade deputy collector rank officer. With the latest move, 13 new posts of the JCs in the IAS cadre have been created.

The two IAS officers will be designated as JC (Rythu Bharosa and Revenue) and JC (Village and Ward Secretariats and Development). The non-cadre JC will look after welfare programmes in each district, as per an order issued by the Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.

"The priority of the government is to provide responsive and accountable governance in a corruption-free environment while laying special focus on the welfare of all sections of the society. To achieve these objectives, the government has to implement development and welfare programmes in a mission mode, ensuring effective last mile delivery through Village Secretariat/ Ward Secretariats," the chief secretary said in the order.

Creation of an additional JC post in each district is also aimed at providing extensive field exposure to the IAS officers before they take up higher responsibilities, according to the Chief Secretary. The chief secretary directed the Secretaries of government departments in the state Secretariat, heads of departments and managing directors of state-run corporations to "explore the possibility" of delegating more administrative and financial powers to district collectors and joint collectors for ensuring effective delivery of services at grassroots level.