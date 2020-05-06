Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home delivery of liquor to start in Punjab from May 7

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:56 IST
Home delivery of liquor to start in Punjab from May 7

Home delivery of liquor will start from May 7 in Punjab with the state excise and taxation department issuing an order for opening of liquor vends on Wednesday. The liquor stores would be allowed to open only during the curfew relaxation period, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government on Wednesday evening changed the curfew relaxation timing to ensure no overcrowding at shops. Now the shops will open at 7 am till 3 pm. Earlier, the relaxation was given from 9 am till 1 pm. However, the timing of delivery of liquor will be decided by the respective assistant excise and taxation commissioners in consultation with deputy commissioners, the order stated.

Though there is no provision of home delivery of liquor in the Punjab Excise Act 1914 and the Excise Rules, the decision in this regard has been taken to ensure social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said. The delivery of liquor at people's doorsteps will be allowed only during the lockdown period, the order said.

Only two litres of liquor will be allowed through home delivery to a buyer against a cash memo. People deputed for home delivery of liquor will be issued identity cards by the deprtment and they will also carry curfew pass, as per the order.

Home delivery of Punjab Medium Liquor (PML) will not be allowed, it said. At liquor vends, directions have been issued to ensure adherence to social distancing norms and arrangement of sanitiser, it stated.

Not more than five people will be allowed to stand outside a liquor shop, the order said. Liquor contractors who have paid 50 per cent of the license fee to the state government will be allowed to open their shops, it said. The Punjab government had earlier urged the Centre to allow opening of liquor shops in the state to mop up tax revenue.

Meanwhile, Rupnagar Deputy Commissioner Sonali Giri said with the change in curfew relaxation timings, shops, including liquor vends, could open at 7 am till 3 pm. “ "The home delivery of liquor can be done from 7 am till 7 pm. If people want to come to liquor vends, then the timing will be 7 am till 3 pm," she said. She further said a liquor shop will be sealed if any violation of social distancing norm was found.

Meanwhile, several liquor contractors in Punjab were not keen on starting home delivery of liquor, saying it will increase their cost of operations. Seeking anonymity, they said they cannot deploy additional staff and that it could encourage bootlegging.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana announces Rs 7,000/acre incentive to farmers for switching from paddy

The Haryana government on Wednesday announced Rs 7,000 per acre incentive to farmers for switching from water-guzzling paddy to other crops and said permission to sow paddy will not be given in panchayat areas where the ground water depth i...

Karnataka stops special trains for migrants, Haryana CM too appeals to workers to stay amid lockdown triggered exodus

As the exodus of migrant workers triggered by the coronavirus lockdown continued, the railways said on Wednesday it has ferried over 1.25 lakh stranded people across the country from May 1 in 122 trains, while a fresh row erupted after Karn...

Soccer-Iniesta calls children born because of his goal against Chelsea in 2009

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta celebrated the 11th anniversary of his famous Champions League semi-final strike against Chelsea by calling two children conceived after his tie-clinching goal. Barcelona were two minutes from bein...

FACTBOX-What to know about Facebook's content oversight board

Facebook Inc on Wednesday announced the first 20 members of its independent oversight board that can overrule the companys own content moderation decisions. Here are some key facts about how the board will workWHAT WILL THE OVERSIGHT BOARD ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020