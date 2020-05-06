Goa Health Minister holds web conference with members of ChildLine Committee

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane on Wednesday held a web conference with the members of ChildLine Committee to discuss the functionality of childline amid COVID-19 crisis. Taking to Facebook, Rane posted some picture of the virtual conference session.

"I had an excellent interactive web conference with the members of the ChildLine Committee constituted by Hon'ble Minister Smt. Smriti Irani Ji to discuss the functionality of Childline in times of COVID-19," he wrote on Facebook. "I shared my inputs with the members and received valuable suggestions from other members as well. We have made necessary requests that will strengthen the helpline services," he added.

Rane continued saying, we look forward to integrating these suggestions to build a robust plan for protecting the interest of the children in our country. (ANI)