Guidelines issued for handling of passengers returning to Delhi airport from abroad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:34 IST
(Eds: Adding inputs) New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Delhi government on Wednesday issued guidelines for the screening and handling of passengers on their return to the city airport from abroad in repatriation flights amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown. In an order, the Delhi heath department said the guidelines are in view of the planned phased return of the Indian nationals stranded abroad by the Ministry of External Affairs in coordination with the Indian missions overseas.

The order issued by the Delhi health secretary said guidelines have been issued for screening and handling of such passengers on their return to the city airport to mitigate the possibility of spread of COVID-19 infection. Passengers returning to Delhi airport will be quarantined in a paid facility for 14 days from the date of their arrival, the order said.  Air India will operate 64 flights from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on Tuesday.

The sequence of checking after landing at the airport would be -- screening, immigration formalities, luggage collection and customs, going through control room and then triage room, the order said. Twenty medical teams, four teams each from the three city municipal corporations and New Delhi Municipal Council, and four teams also from RTRM Hospital will be deployed for triaging of passengers, officials said.

The Directorate General of Health Services will provide PPE kits and other consumables, the order said. The District Magistrate of New Delhi will coordinate with the airport authorities and appoint a nodal officer in charge of the triage room.

Those passengers who are not residents of Delhi can be looked after by Resident Commissioners and nodal officers of their respective states and after triaging can take care of their transportation to their respective states. District Magistrate of New Delhi will create paid quarantine facility near the airport, and DMs of South District and South East District will create such facilities in their districts, the order said.

