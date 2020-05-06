Corona Monitoring committees formed in Gram Panchayats : Ghaziabad DM

Ghaziabad District Magistrate, Ajay Shankar Pandey has constituted "Corona Monitoring Committees" for all 161 Gram Panchayats of the district in a bid to protect the people of rural areas from COVID-19. In each village, three members including village pradhan, a citizen and a cleaner have been kept in the monitoring committee.

The aim of these committees is to properly inform the people about COVID-19 and making them aware of the situation. They also have to ensure social distancing norms along with other regulations. The DM informed that the monitoring teams are ensuring the lockdown norms in the villages. (ANI)