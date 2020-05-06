PM assures help to Ethiopia in fighting coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday assured his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali of India's support in ensuring supplies of essential medicines and offsetting the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed the domestic, regional and global challenges posed by the pandemic, and expressed solidarity with each other at the time of the crisis. "The prime minister assured Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali of Indian support to Ethiopia, for ensuring supplies of essential medicines and ameliorating the economic impact of the pandemic," an official statement said.

In a tweet, Modi said "we discussed the COVID-19 situation." He said India stands in solidarity "with our friends in Ethiopia as well as other countries in Africa, and will be a reliable partner to provide essential medical supplies and other assistance to handle the crisis". According to the statement, Modi recalled the close ties between India and Ethiopia and the excellent development partnership between the two nations, it said.

Prime Minister Modi, on behalf of the people of India and himself, wished the people of Ethiopia success in the fight against COVID-19..