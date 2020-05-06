Man drowned while crossing river to reach home in J-K

A man drowned while trying to cross over a river to reach his home in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab to avoid security forces keeping a vigil at the entry point in Lakhanpur. The body was recovered from the river Ravi at Badia Pathar area, SSP Sailendra Kumar said.

An FIR is reported to have been lodged at the Madavpur police station, the SSP said. "We are investigating into all aspects of the case," he added.