Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disappointed over negative reports about our products in India: Chinese suppliers of rapid test kits

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 22:41 IST
Disappointed over negative reports about our products in India: Chinese suppliers of rapid test kits
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Two Chinese pharma companies, which supplied five lakh rapid testing kits for COVID19, said they were very disappointed over negative reports about their products in India, days after the Indian Council of Medical Research asked the states not to use them over poor quality. In separate statements, Guongzhou Wondfo Biotech and Livzon Diagnostics said their products were being used by various countries and that ensuring strict quality control has been a focus area for them.

The ICMR on April 27 asked the states and union territories to stop using the test kits procured from the two Chinese companies due to "wide variations" in their performance while conducting tests in "field conditions". India procured around 500,000 rapid antibody test kits from the two Chinese firms nearly two weeks back and they were distributed to several states reporting rising cases of the coronavirus infection.

Following the decision by the ICMR, China said it was "deeply concerned" over the evaluation result of the rapid testing kits supplied to India by two Chinese companies and hoped that New Delhi will resolve the issue "reasonably and properly". "We feel very disappointed with the result from ICMR," Livzon Diagnostics said in its reaction.

The company also wondered whether the kits were stored at the temperature recommended by it. "The 'field conditions' were not yet disclosed and as we know, there could be so many factors that impact the exact performance of diagnostic test kits. The storage and transport temperature conditions are the first we need to emphasize, where we noticed in India recently temperature started to rise up," the company said.

In its reaction, the Guongzhou Wondfo said that the kits provide for preliminary test results and should not be used as the sole basis for treatment or any other decision. The statements by the two companies were released to the media by an official of the Chinese embassy here.

In its communication, the ICMR asked the states and union territories to return the kits to the central government so that they can be sent back to the suppliers. The government said not a single rupee will be lost as payments were not made to the Chinese suppliers of the kits.

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

UN teams working to protect prisoners and staff from ravages of COVID-19

Over 40 million in West Africa face food shortages with COVID-19 restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Highest jump in COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 65

The number of novel coronavirus infections in Delhi mounted to 5,532 on Wednesday after 428 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike so far, the government said. The death toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic ...

Facebook names oversight board, including former Denmark PM

A year and a half after announcing its creation, Facebook has named the initial 20 members of its oversight board, a quasi-independent panel that is to make decisions on thorny issues. The boards members were named by Facebook and hail from...

Oversight Board says committed to transparency, fairness in decision on FB, Insta content

Oversight Board, an independent body set up by Facebook, on Wednesday announced the names of 20 members and asserted that the organisation was committed to operating with transparency and fairness in its decisions related to content on Face...

Trump says will announce new members of coronavirus task force by Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would announce new members of his coronavirus task force by Monday, as its focus turns to medical treatments and easing restrictions on businesses and social life.The Republican presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020